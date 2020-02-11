Devon Kennard says he's among 2 Arizona Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19

Two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19 during the bye week. Kliff Kingsbury says no other players have tested positive and practice is on for Monday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard tweeted on Monday that he is one of the two Cardinals players who tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's bye week.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed reports Monday morning that two Arizona Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19. No other players have tested positive.

Kingsbury said he doesn't believe it'll be an issue and that contract tracing showed the players who tested positive had limited interaction with others. Practice was happening as planned on Monday for the Cardinals.

#AZCardinals linebacker Devon Kennard says he’s one of the players that tested positive for Covid-19. #12Sports @12SportsAZ https://t.co/v2UugVB771 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) November 2, 2020

"I learned that like many others, I have tested positive for Covid 19. Thankfully, I feel completely normal so far," Kennard wrote on Monday.

"Please keep my family & I in your prayers as we navigate this. I look forward to being back on the field w/my teammates as soon as I am cleared & it’s safe to do so!"

The second player who tested positive has not been identified and has not come forward.

Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson is the only other Cardinals player to have been placed on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list this year, earlier this season.

The Cardinals signed Kennard prior to this season after two seasons with the Detroit Lions. Kennard, 28, is a Desert Vista High School alum.