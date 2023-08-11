Broncos vs. Cardinals: Sights, sounds at State Farm Stadium ahead of the game

The Arizona Cardinals get their first game action of 2023 Friday night in the first preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 2023 NFL season begins Friday night for the Arizona Cardinals. It's a season of change and new looks (in attire and personnel) for Arizona and fans are eager to see what's in store for the team.

Questions surround the Cardinals heading into this season and they start with the status of their franchise quarterback. Kyler Murray is still recovering from his knee injury, so the QB1 spot is up for grabs.

Along with quarterback, the defense has a handful of new, unproven starters, so time will tell if this unit will be able to gel and become a strength for the team.

On top of that, Arizona has a new general manager and coaching staff. So we will see how it all unfolds as the season kicks off.

Here's a live blog of reactions from pregame celebrations and the game:

The Cardinals' next preseason game is Saturday, Aug. 19 at State Farm Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Great catching up with two former #AZCardinals. DE Zach Allen and DC Vance Joseph, both finding new spots with the Broncos this offseason. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/XXPAgFUEtp — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 11, 2023

Every year for the past decade, the #AZCardinals have gone through an entire training camp and played half their preseason games on the same field…. But now people wanna be grumpy about it? https://t.co/5uofiv6xW4 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 11, 2023

See you there! Football is back! https://t.co/XiTehZ3Af7 — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) August 11, 2023

