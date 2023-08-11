Broncos vs. Cardinals: Everything to know before you go

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on Friday in the first preseason game of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Rise up Red Sea!

The 2023 NFL season is upon us and fans are expected to head to State Farm Stadium Friday night as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Glendale.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 Kickoff: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: NBC (12News)

If you're planning on going to the game, here are a few tips before you head out the door:

Get there early

The best tip is to arrive early and plan ahead. The game is expected to begin towards the end of rush hour, so be patient as you drive to the stadium.

It's a week-night game, so be careful on the roadways as rush hour and game traffic are expected to double up.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and the main stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. Here is the timing for other pregame events:

RV Lots Open: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Great Lawn and Heritage Open: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Brew Haus & Flight Deck Opens: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Club and Loft Levels Open: 4 p.m.

Don't forget it's digital

This season, everything is digital, including parking passes and tickets. So, make sure to have your mobile app ready when you roll up to the gates. You can find more information on the stadium's process here.

When it comes to payment, the stadium is cashless.

Keep it clear

The stadium's clear bag policy is still in place, so don't plan on bringing any large bags or purses.

Be sure to watch special pregame coverage of the Cardinals game against Denver this evening at 6:30 p.m. on 12 News.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube