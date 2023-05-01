'Who said I wanted to leave?': DeAndre Hopkins posts video implying he wants to stay with Cardinals

Speculation has been swirling this off-season that Hopkins would be traded before the 2023 season, but he may have other ideas.

PHOENIX — DeAndre Hopkins has been a topic of discussion all off-season for the Arizona Cardinals. Since the final whistle of the Super Bowl, football minds have been trying to decide what Arizona will do with the veteran wide receiver.

With the new regime being led by General Manager Monti Ossenfort and Head Coach Jonathan Gannon, many were wondering if they were going to go in a different direction and move on from Hopkins.

After Hopkins was not traded during the NFL Draft, it looked like, at least for now, that Hopkins still has a place in the Cardinals offense.

And Hopkins took to social media Monday to share his thoughts.

Hopkins posted a short video to his Instagram story with a single comment.

“I see everybody telling me to stay," Hopkins said in the video. "Who said I want to go? Who said I wanted to leave?”

It appears Hopkins is saying he has always wanted to stay in Arizona despite the speculation of his interest to leave the state. As trade rumors began to swirl, many football experts said Hopkins was linked to possible destinations like Buffalo and Baltimore.

The regular season is still several months away, so time will tell if Hopkins is going to suit up for the Cardinals this season.

Right now, he's certainly saying and doing the right things for his current team.

