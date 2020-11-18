DeAndre Hopkins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after game-winning grab

The Arizona Cardinals receiver had seven catches for 127 yards, including an incredible Hail Mary catch, against the Buffalo Bills.

PHOENIX — The recognition continues for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After taking over the sports world this past weekend with an incredible game-winning catch Sunday, Hopkins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday.

During Sunday's 32-30 win against the Buffalo Bills, Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards and one amazing touchdown. For Hopkins, it was his fourth career game-winning touchdown catch in the fourth quarter/OT and the first to come with under a minute left on the clock.

The weekly honor is Hopkins’ second career “Offensive Player of the Week” selection and his first with Arizona. He previously won “AFC Offensive Player of the Week” back in 2015 while playing with Houston.

Hopkins is the fourth wide receiver in team history to be named “Offensive Player of the Week.” The others were Roy Green, Larry Fitzgerald and J.J. Nelson.

This is the Cardinals fourth “Player of the Week” selection this season and the third “Offensive Player of the Week” award. The three “Offensive Player of the Week” awards in 2020 are the most the Cardinals have had in a single season since 1996, when the team won four.

Quarterback Kyler Murray won offensive honors this season in Week five victory against the Jets and in Arizona’s Week seven win over Seattle. Cardinals safety Budda Baker won “Defensive Player of the Week” honors following Arizona’s Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Arizona's next game is a Thursday night match up against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19, 2020.