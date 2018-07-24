Arizona Cardinals were given some good news days before the start of training camp when running back David Johnson ended his holdout and reported to camp a few days early.

He declared on social media he is “ready to prove it” again in 2018 after a 2017 season in which he played in only one game.

According to Kyle Odegard of the official team site, Johnson has turned over everything to his agency and the team and is exercising some trust.

And, based on what he says, there is reason for him to trust that something will get done. It would appear he and the team have the same set of goals.

“The Cardinals want me to play for them for a long time, and I want to be here for a long time,” Johnson said. “So definitely things are going in a positive way.”

It would be reasonable to believe a deal will be announced sometime soon after the start of camp. That is when other players had their deals done like Patrick Peterson Tyrann Mathieu, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald.

With the last month being a rough one in terms of Cardinals news, a new deal in the not-so-distant future is a great way to get some positive energy going once again for the team.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on the Rise Up, See Red podcast. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Stitcher Radio.

Copyright 2018 USA Today Sports