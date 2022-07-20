Take a deeper dive into the players of the Arizona Cardinals defensive line

We are just 6 days from the start of Training Camp and 12Sports is getting you ready with a look at Arizona's defensive line.

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals will start training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in 6 days and 12Sports is helping you get ready by taking a closer look at who you will be seeing on the field.

Yesterday, we took a look at the wide receivers and tight ends that will be catching passes from quarterback Kyler Murray. Today, we are showing you who will be chasing after opposing quarterbacks in 2022 with a look at the defensive line.

Defensive ends:

Zach Allen: The former Boston College Eagle is heading into his 4th NFL season, all of which have been with the Cardinals. Allen played in 15 games last year. He made 42 tackles (24 solo, 18 assisted), recovered three fumbles (one of which, in week 18 against Seattle, was returned for a touchdown) and even intercepted a pass in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. With the departure of Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allen will likely see even more playing time this season.





Matt Dickerson: Dickerson is heading into his 5th season in the NFL and 2nd with the Cardinals. He signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA after the 2018 draft and appeared in 18 games, making 14 total tackles (6 solo, 8 assisted), one QB hit, and two tackles for loss. Dickerson was signed onto the Cardinals’ practice squad last November and signed a futures contract with the Cardinals in January.





Michael Dogbe: Dogbe is going into his 4th NFL season, all of which have been with the Cardinals. His best season was 2021 when he played in 16 games, registering 27 tackles (12 solo, 15 assisted) and a sack, tackle for loss, a QB hit, and a fumble recovery. Dogbe also saw action as part of the Cardinals’ special teams.





Jonathan Ledbetter: Ledbetter, who played his college football at Georgia, is heading into his second season with the Cardinals and 4th overall. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft. He signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad last September and was called up to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for Arizona’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns last season. Ledbetter recorded 4 tackles (1 solo and 3 assisted) along with half a sack with the Dolphins in 2019.





J.J. Watt: Arizona’s top free agent signing of 2021 is back for his 2nd season in the Valley and 12th overall. The former Wisconsin Badger was hurt last year (torn labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff along with a dislocated shoulder) in Arizona’s Week 7 game against Watt’s former team, the Houston Texans. However, Watt recovered and played in the Cardinals' Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, Watt recorded 19 tackles (7 solo, 12 assisted) along with a sack and a forced fumble. Watt is a 5-time 1st team All-Pro selection, 5-time Pro Bowler, and 3-time Defensive Player of the Year (tied with Rams DT Aaron Donald and Hall of Fame LB Lawrence Taylor for the most in NFL history). Watt was also named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017. Over the course of his career, Watt has 102 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, 292 QB hits, 177 tackles for loss, 547 total tackles, and two interceptions.

With big shoes to fill, the men who'll set the edge and get after the quarterback are primed and ready to make the defensive front an area of strength this season.#CardsFlightPlan ‘Front Line of Defense’ premieres Friday at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/ryv7eXXLYf — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 20, 2022

Defensive tackles:

Leki Fotu: Fotu is back for his 3rd season in the Valley and being taken by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. Fotu played in all 18 games for the Cardinals last season where he recorded 20 tackles (6 solo, 14 assisted) and one forced fumble. In his three seasons, Fotu has 1 sack, 6 tackles for loss, and 3 QB hits.





Manny Jones: Jones, who was tight end Trey McBride’s teammate at Colorado State, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. In his 5-year career with the Rams, Jones had 181 tackles (85 solo, 96 assisted), 13.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. In his senior season, Jones started all 12 games and recorded 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 1 fumble recovery.





Kingsley Keke: Keke is joining the Cardinals this year after spending the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers selected him in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. Keke played in 41 games for the Packers where he had 54 tackles (25 solo, 29 assisted), 6.5 sacks, 13 QB hits, 4 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and he knocked down 5 passes. Keke and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray were teammates for one year when Murray was at TAMU before transferring to Oklahoma. Keke is also from the same town (Richmond, Texas) as Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones.





Rashard Lawrence: Lawrence is going into his 3rd season with the Cardinals after being selected in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. Last year, Lawrence played in 14 games recording 12 tackles (7 solo, 5 assisted). Lawrence was part of LSU’s national championship team in 2019 and was the defensive MVP of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals will open their 2022 Training Camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26th. There will be 10 practices open to the public. The 1st of which will be on July 30. Parking and admission are free, but digital tickets will be required.