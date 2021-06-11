Conner, McCoy help short-handed Cardinals cruise past San Francisco 31-17

James Conner dominated the running game for Arizona, now 8-1, and earned two rushing scores on top of a 45-yard touchdown reception.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After a gut-wrenching loss to the Green Bay Packers, backup quarterback Colt McCoy helped a short-handed Arizona Cardinals get back on track on Sunday.

The Cards bounced back with a 31-17 win over NFC West rival San Francisco to improve to 8-1.

James Conner dominated the running game for Arizona and earned back-to-back rushing scores on top of a 45-yard touchdown reception that put the game out of reach for the 49ers.

Meanwhile, impressive team defense meant San Francisco signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo was under constant pressure all afternoon, and he was sacked five times. Arizona forced multiple 49er turnovers that were converted for scores.

Starters Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were both ruled out just before the game due to injury. It was Murray's first missed game of his career.

Wideout AJ Green was also out after being listed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list earlier last week.

What’s next?

The Cardinals will face off against Carolina Panthers (4-5) on Nov. 14 at 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (3-5) will host the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 15 for Monday Night Football.

