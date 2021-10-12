Chandler Jones placed on Arizona Cardinals COVID-19 list

The 31-year-old racked up five sacks in a dominant 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The premier pass rusher for the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) may not be available to keep the team’s undefeated run alive.

According to NFL writer Chase Goodbread, Chandler Jones tested positive for coronavirus and was placed on the club’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The outside linebacker is fully vaccinated, and he may still be available to help the Cards stay undefeated on Sunday. However, the league requires two negative tests - with the tests at least 24 hours apart - to return to the field.

Jones must also be asymptomatic for 48 hours before suiting up against the Cleveland Browns (3-2).

That means the earliest time Jones may be cleared is Thursday.

Even if his production has slowed in the following games, Jones remains a defensive terror for opposing quarterbacks who is capable of momentum-shifting plays.

No other player on the Cardinals roster has more than two sacks on the year.

Jones, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been an instrumental contributor for Arizona’s best start since 1974.

The Cardinals travel to Cleveland to face off against an offense led by Baker Mayfield on Oct. 17 at 1:05 p.m.

