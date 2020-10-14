Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones out for rest of season after injuring biceps against Jets

The Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker was injured during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

PHOENIX — It looks like Chandler Jones' 2020 season has come to an abrupt end.

The Arizona Cardinals announced the unfortunate news Wednesday morning that Jones will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing biceps surgery.

Jones is an All-Pro outside linebacker for the Cardinals.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will have surgery on the biceps injury he suffered Sunday against the Jets.

Kingsbury added Jones is expected to be out three to four months.

During the first five weeks of the season, Jones recorded only one sack, but finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019.

"He's a tremendous player, as we all know," Kingsbury said. "Great person. Great leader on this team. It's not going to be easy, but we have some guys who have seen playing time this year who will continue to play and get more."

Kingsbury said several players will have to contribute to replace Jones' role on defense.

"It will be a rotation," Kingsbury said. "The guys we've seen out there, we'll just see out there more."