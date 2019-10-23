PHOENIX — Another week, another honor for an Arizona Cardinals player. Hot off the heels of quarterback Kyler Murray earning recognition for his play against Atlanta, defensive star Chandler Jones was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Arizona Cardinals won their week seven matchup against the New York Giants and Jones was a big reason why.

Jones had a career-high four sacks to go along with five tackles and three tackles for loss. He also added four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in last Sunday’s win. That stat line was plenty for Jones to earn the Defensive POTW honor.

According to a release from the Cardinals, Jones became just the fifth NFL player with at least four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the same game since 2000. He is also the third player in Cardinals franchise history to record at least four sacks in a game. The other two were Curtis Greer with 4.5 in 1983 and Bertrand Berry with 4.0 in 2004.

With 8.5 sacks this season, Jones ranks third in the NFL. His 8.5 sacks are the highest total in franchise history through the first seven games of a season.

Up next for the Cardinals are the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.