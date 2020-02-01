PHOENIX — The accolades keep coming in for Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced Jones has been named NFC Defensive Player of the month for December. This is his second selection for the award as a member of the Cardinals, having previously won the award in Dec. 2017. Jones also won AFC Defensive Player of the Month in Nov. 2013 with the Patriots.

Jones recorded an NFL-high 6.0 sacks, 18 tackles, three forced fumbles and four tackles for loss during the final four weeks of the 2019 season. During weeks 14-17, he went three games with at least one sack, a tie for the NFL lead.

In the victory over the Seahawks in week 16, Jones reached 19.0 sacks for the season, setting a new career-high and franchise single-season record. Overall, some pretty incredible numbers worthy of consideration for Defensive Player of the year.

Jones is the second Cardinals player to earn “Player of the Month” this year. Kicker Zane Gonzalez was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October.

This is the first time Arizona has had two different players named “Player of the Month” in the same season since the award began in 1986.

