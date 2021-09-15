Chandler Jones confirms he asked Cardinals for a trade

After being silent all throughout training camp, the Cardinals linebacker spoke to the media Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was no surprise when Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday morning.

He was a one man wrecking crew on Sunday tying a team record with 5 sacks and causing two forced fumbles.

What was a surprise was that after being silent all throughout training camp, the 31-year-old spoke to the media Wednesday, confirming he requested a trade from the Cardinals during the offseason.

Jones is in the last year of his contract, and admitted that he did ask for a trade during the off season.

However, when it comes to thinking about the contract during the season he told media, “I’m just playing football honestly."

"I just let my agent take care of all that, the contract situation, but, it is the last year of my contract and I’ll just let that take care of itself.”

When asked if he knew that he would have a dominant week against the Titans, Jones said, “I had a great week of practice and it showed on the field.”

On whether he deserved to win Defensive Player of the week, Jones humbly answered, “That was a pretty decent performance this past week, so I don’t know who else would have won it.”

This was the fifth time in Jones' career that he has won Defensive Player of the Week honors, the fourth time since he joined the Cardinals.

Rumors circulated during the summer that Jones requested a trade from the team.

