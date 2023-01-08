Catching up with Cameron Thomas | Meet the Cardinals

The Cardinals think Thomas is primed for a breakout season. Also, see why I’m going to call him Lego man from now on.

PHOENIX — Our "Meet the Cardinals" series is back.

Cameron (great name) Thomas is heading into his second season. The Hulk look-alike came to camp bigger, faster, and more eager to deliver.

Thomas is one of at least seven players who are competing for two starting outside linebacker spots.

To get ready for camp, he went home to live with his parents this offseason in California and to visit his brother, Zachary Thomas, who’s the starting right tackle for the Rams.

This past year was the longest the former college teammates at San Diego State have ever been apart. When he needed more personal space, he rented out an Airbnb to focus on football... It worked.

