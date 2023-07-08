Catching up with Kyzir White | Meet the Cardinals

Kyzir White has widely been the underdog his entire career, but he's the type of player you want in the locker room and on the field.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Our "Meet the Cardinals" series continues with linebacker Kyzir White. He considers himself the general of the Cardinals defensive.

White will be the team’s starting middle linebacker, meaning it’s his job to relay the play call and get everybody lined up correctly.

The 6th pro knows the system well. He spent last season helping the Eagles get to the Super Bowl, being coached by head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in Philly.

In the offseason, White was labeled the Cardinals “best-kept secret.”

It won’t be that way for long. He’s widely been the underdog his entire career, but White is the type of player you want in the locker room and on the field.

