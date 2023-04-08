Catching up with Greg Dortch | Meet the Cardinals

Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch has been going viral in camp, and is someone fans want to see get a lot of playing time this season.

ARIZONA, USA — Our "Meet the Cardinals" series is continues with wide receiver Greg Dortch.

Dortch said it's a blessing to be taking part in his fifth training camp.

The WR has been in "prove it" mode his entire career.

Despite making the most of nearly every opportunity that came his way last season - 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns - his playing time never increased.

Dortch told 12Sports he still doesn’t feel like he’ll get the opportunity he deserves yet, but his work on tape doesn’t lie.

Dortch has been going viral in camp and many fans want to see him get a lot of playing time this season.

Greg Dortch beat Budda Baker in 1-ON-1s.. and JG was right there to coach Budda up afterwards. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/CO3xfj94Kb — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 2, 2023

