GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals will honor former quarterback Carson Palmer by adding him to the franchise's "Ring of Honor."

Palmer played five seasons in Arizona after spending most of his career in Cincinnati. The Cardinals traded for Palmer, who was on the Oakland Raiders at the time, by swapping a 2013 sixth round pick with a seventh from Oakland.

Palmer was selected to one Pro Bowl during his time in Arizona, following his impressive 2015 season where he passed for 4,671 yards, 35 touchdowns and led the Cards to the NFC Championship game, where they fell to the Carolina Panthers.

He retired from football in Jan. 2018 at 38 years old after he sat out Arizona's final 9 games of the 2017 season with a broken arm.

There are 17 other members in the "Ring of Honor" that Palmer will join. These include players Pat Tillman, Kurt Warner, Jim Hart, Aeneas Williams, Adrian Wilson, Paddy Driscoll, Marshall Goldberg, Night Train Lane, Ollie Matson, Charlie Trippi, Larry Wilson, Roger Wehrli, Dan Dierdorf, Ernie Nevers and Roy Green. Owner Charles Bidwill, coach Jimmy Conzelman.

The Cardinals teased the news with a tweet 15 minutes before the announcement, which had fans and NFL Twitter alike up in arms about what was about to come.

Some were expecting something bigger.

Palmer's induction will take place Sept. 29 when the team plays the Seattle Seahawks.