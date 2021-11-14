Panthers vs. Cardinals: Game day info and latest news

The Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The Cards look to notch their ninth win of the season.

PHOENIX — The Cardinals return back to the nest Sunday to take on the Carolina Panthers. Arizona is coming off a big win against their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, and look to continue their winning ways.

Carolina enters the Nov. 14 matchup coming off a loss against the New England Patriots so the team will be hungry for a victory. While the team will be without their starting QB Sam Darnold, the Panthers still have potent playmakers like RB Christian McCaffrey. So they can't be taken lightly.

As we prep for the game, here's a breakdown of the game day information and latest team updates heading into Week 10.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MST

2:05 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Stadium Info:

Car parks: Open at 10 a.m.

Open at 10 a.m. Club gates: Open at 10:45 a.m.

Open at 10:45 a.m. All gates: Open at 12:30 p.m.

Week 10 Power Rankings

After our No. 1 and No. 2 teams in our Week 8 Locked On NFL Power Rankings lost in Week 8, we thought we may get some normalcy in Week 9. But, we got the opposite.

Each of our top four teams in our Week 9 Power Rankings (Rams, Packers, Bills, Cowboys) all lost their games this past week as seven NFL underdogs won their games outright.

That led to quite the shake-up in our Power Rankings.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings. MORE

Score:

Check the current score via Scorestream.

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Thursday's game between the Cardinals and the Packers. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

A.J. is back: After being placed on the COVID-19 list last week, receiver A.J. Green is activated and should be expected to play Sunday. His addition back into the receiver corps should make Arizona's explosive passing attack even more potent.

We have activated WR A.J. Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/2uL8lvzVfB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 11, 2021

No Chase for a while: Running back Chase Edmonds sustained a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks. James Conner will have to continue his recent stellar play while Edmonds is gone.

The Cardinals' defense is GOOD: Arizona recently tweeted out some great stats on the team's defense so far this season. And the numbers speak for themselves.

This defense is NOT friendly 😤



Allowed just 140 offensive points

25 Sacks

10 Fumble Recoveries

7 INTs (one returned for TD)

55 QB Hits

38 Tackles For Loss pic.twitter.com/NT95Ushu7X — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 9, 2021

Cam is back: The Panthers announced Thursday that the team is bringing back quarterback Cam Newton. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that QB P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday against the Cardinals. Here's the tweet Carolina posted to share the news.

Plenty of injury news: The injury list is pretty lengthy for the Arizona Cardinals. Several key players including Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are still uncertain if they will be able to play this weekend. Here's a look at Thursday's injury report.

Not much change on the #AZCardinals injury report. pic.twitter.com/eZ0gLG8sZo — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 11, 2021

