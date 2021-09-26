Cards use Pick-6 to overcome Kick-6, beat Jaguars 31-19

The Arizona Cardinals have a 3-0 record for the first time since 2015.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied to beat the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars 31-19 on Sunday.

The Cardinals improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. That season took the club all the way to the NFC championship, and it was the last time Arizona was in the playoffs.

The Jaguars (0-3) lost their 18th straight game, leaving them eight shy of the NFL record for futility.

This one unraveled late.

Jacksonville led 19-10 in the third quarter. Coach Urban Meyer got the spark he had been looking for when Jamal Agnew returned a missed field goal a record-tying 109 yards for a score.

But it was all Arizona down the stretch.

The Cardinals face its division rival Los Angeles Rams next week on Oct. 3 at 1:05 p.m.

