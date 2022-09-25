Cardinals fail to find the endzone, lose to Rams 20-12

The Cardinals offense was held to only 4 field goals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-12 Sunday afternoon in Glendale.

The Rams took over from the start of the game getting off to a quick 10-0 start in the first quarter.

A set of defensive stands from the Cardinals and two field goals cut the Rams lead to 13-6 at halftime.

Cardinals were dealt a tough blow after A.J. Green was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury that occurred shortly before halftime.

AJ Green is now out for the #AZCardinals with a knee injury and will not return against the Rams. @12SportsAZ — Olivia Eisenhauer (@o_eisenhauer) September 25, 2022

Arizona opened the second half strong with a solid 16-play drive lasting just short of 8 minutes. However, the team could not find the endzone again and settled for a 49-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 13-9.

But the Rams bounced back with a long drive of their own capped by a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Cam Akers which extended their lead 20-9 right before the 3rd quarter came to a close.

As the Rams threatened to put the game away, Budda Baker forced a fumble within the 5-yard line and Arizona recovered the ball at the 6:39 mark in the fourth.

The Cardinals settled for a field goal and attempted an onside kick but failed to recover the ball in the final minute.

Quarterback Kyler Murray finished the game 37-48 and 314 yards.

Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both recorded a rushing touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams. Akers led with 12 carries for 61 yards including the touchdown.

Arizona (1-2) will take on the Panthers (1-2) on Oct. 2 at 1:05 p.m.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.