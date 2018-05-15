Months before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Christian Kirk was arrested in Scottsdale for throwing rocks at cars near TPC Scottsdale during the Phoenix Open.

Scottsdale police officers arrested Kirk and another man, 18-year-old Carter McCarthy, for alleged criminal damage late the evening of Feb. 3 as they walked from the Bird's Nest to Kirk's apartment.

Witnesses told police that Kirk and McCarthy had destroyed the passenger side back window of a Ford 15-passenger van. A manager from the company that owns the van told police that she wanted prosecution.

A man who was inside the van at the time that the window was smashed saw Kirk and McCarthy heard a crash, then saw the two men throwing rocks at other vehicles, police said. He contacted security and police, who began their investigation.

Several officers wrote that it Kirk appeared to be intoxicated. Multiple officers said Kirk appeared drunk while the officer who handcuffed him said he acted like he was high on a stimulant such as cocaine.

The Cardinals drafted Kirk in the second round of last month's NFL Draft. Kirk was a star receiver at Saguaro High School before going to Texas A&M for college.

