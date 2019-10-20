EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Arizona Cardinals, for the third straight week, are winners after starting 0-3-1 on the year.

Thanks in large part to an extremely effective run game, the Cardinals defeated the Giants on the road 27-21.

Backup running back Chase Edmonds had three touchdowns as well as 126 yards.

With key Giants players including Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram returning, the Cardinals came into the game as underdogs, but the Cardinals defense held Barkley under 100 yards and held Engram to just one catch.

Kyler Murray went 14-for-21 with 104 yards.

With Patrick Peterson back on the field, the Cardinals got their first interception of the season, but it was linebacker Jordan Hicks that came up with it.

Arizona got started early, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions of the game.

Arizona would quickly surrender 14 points to the Giants and eventually would go into half up three points 17-14.

In the second half, the Cardinals extended their lead to double digits once again on another Chase Edmonds run.

A fourth quarter Saquon Barkley touchdown brought the Giants within three points. With three minutes left, the Cardinals defense stopped the Giants on a long fourth down with a Patrick Peterson strip sack.

The Cardinals took the ball back and kicked a field goal to go up 27-21, giving the ball back to New York with just over two minutes to go.

The defense was able to get a stop, forcing a turnover on downs and the Cardinals ran the clock out to secure the win.

The Cardinals are now 3-3-1 and face the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday.