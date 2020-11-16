Cardinals win on incredible Hail Mary against Buffalo 32-30

It looked like the Cardinals were going down as time was expiring, but Kyler Murray threw it up to DeAndre Hopkins for the Hail Mary touchdown.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Are you kidding?

For the second straight week it looked like the Cardinals were about to drop a game at home that they shouldn't have.

The Buffalo Bills down three in the fourth quarter put together a scoring drive that ended with a Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs touchdown, giving the Bills a 30-26 lead with just 30 seconds left.

The Cardinals had their backs against the wall as the clock was running out. That's when Kyler Murray scrambled out to the left and lofted one into the end zone that DeAndre Hopkins miraculously came down with.

D. J. Humphries is all of us right now#12Sports pic.twitter.com/G6IIvNnGOX — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) November 16, 2020

The Cardinals are now tied for first place in the NFC West at 6-3 with the Rams and Seahawks and will head into a division showdown against the Seahawks in Seattle next week. With the tiebreakers, the Cardinals are in first themselves.

@DeAndreHopkins is a monster man!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2020

Kliff Kingsbury: Still kind of at a loss for words, what a phenomenal play. Says Kyler Murray is playing at a ridiculous level right now... just to get that pass off is incredible. #12Sports — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) November 16, 2020

Jordan Hicks: It doesn't matter what happens, there's no quit in this team. #12Sports — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) November 16, 2020

When halftime came around, the Cardinals would have nine points on three Zane Gonzalez field goals. The Bills took 16 points into the half which included two 50+ yard field goals.

In the second half, the Bills would extend their lead with a Josh Allen to Cole Beasley touchdown to make it 23-9.

That’s when the Cardinals offense began to kick it into gear.

Arizona took the ball 75 yards down the field and ended the drive with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown, his ninth on the year in just nine games.

FINALLY the Cardinals find the end zone! Kyler keeps it for his 9th rushing TD of the year to bring it within 7 points in the third. pic.twitter.com/Xu3TW5i7nW — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 15, 2020

The Cardinals defense needed to come up with a stop and it did, forcing a three-and-out.

Arizona would settle for another field goal on the ensuing drive, bringing the score to 23-19 with three minutes left in the third.

On the next Bills drive, Patrick Peterson would intercept Allen and the Cardinals took over on their own 44-yard line.

Kyler Murray would waste no time, in just four plays the Cardinals would score a go-ahead touchdown on another Murray carry to make it 26-23 at the end of the third quarter.

This man IS SPEED! Kyler Murray runs for another one after a Patrick Peterson INT and all of a sudden the Cards have a 26-23 lead.



(Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/JSkWPibE7Q — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 15, 2020

A wild interception would give the Bills the ball back in their own territory with nine minutes to go in the fourth.

The Cardinals defense would come up with another big stop, however, and the Cardinals would take over at their own 2-yard-line with about seven minutes to go, but the Bills would sack Murray on third down inside Arizona's five.

On the first play for the Bills, Dre Kirkpatrick would intercept Josh Allen, and Arizona took over at their own 40.

A three-and-out would again give Buffalo the ball back.

With 34 seconds left, the Bills would take the lead on an incredible catch by Stefon Diggs in the end zone.

The Bills took a 30-26 lead with just 30 seconds to go for Arizona, which had a stagnant offense throughout the fourth quarter.

It looked like the clock was going to run out but Murray lofted it to Hopkins for the score to take the 32-30 win.

Kyler Murray finished with 245 yards and a touchdown through the air as well as 61 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Kenyan Drake rushed for 100 yards and Chase Edmonds added 56 on the ground.

DeAndre Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals are now 6-3 and take on the Seahawks in Seattle next week.