Cardinals vs. Vikings: game day info and more

The Cardinals hosts the Minnesota Vikings for their home opener of the season on Sunday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals are kicking off their first home game of the 2021 season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans attending the game will be able to enjoy a packed stadium for the first time since 2019 and a 97 degree kickoff.

The Cardinals are currently ranked third in the NFC West after a huge 38-13 win against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19

Tipoff: 3:05 p.m. MST

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale

TV: FOX

Radio: NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, TuneIn

Score

Suns and NBA news:

Follow 12 News reporters Mitch Carr and Jess Winters for live updates on the Cardinals' home opener and all things fans and tailgates.

Man, this climate change art is getting REAL. https://t.co/ajtJj9GN23 — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) September 19, 2021

Tailgaters setting up shop on the Great Lawn. Cardinals season home opener! @12News — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) September 19, 2021

Links and more

Last minute ticket sales can be found here.

Listen to Locked On's NFL week 2 predictions here.

Click through the Cardinals vs. Titans gallery below.

Cardinals Titans football 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Sports