Cardinals vs. Vikings: game day info and more

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals are kicking off their first home game of the 2021 season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans attending the game will be able to enjoy a packed stadium for the first time since 2019 and a 97 degree kickoff.
The Cardinals are currently ranked third in the NFC West after a huge 38-13 win against the Tennessee Titans last week.
Game info, how to watch:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 19
Tipoff: 3:05 p.m. MST
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale
TV: FOX
Radio: NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, TuneIn
Score
Suns and NBA news:
Follow 12 News reporters Mitch Carr and Jess Winters for live updates on the Cardinals' home opener and all things fans and tailgates.
Links and more
Cardinals Titans football
Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!