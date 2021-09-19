x
Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Vikings: game day info and more

The Cardinals hosts the Minnesota Vikings for their home opener of the season on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is congratulated by tight end Maxx Williams (87) after Murray ran for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals are kicking off their first home game of the 2021 season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans attending the game will be able to enjoy a packed stadium for the first time since 2019 and a 97 degree kickoff. 

The Cardinals are currently ranked third in the NFC West after a huge 38-13 win against the Tennessee Titans last week. 

Game info, how to watch:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 19

  • Tipoff: 3:05 p.m. MST

  • Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale 

  • TV: FOX

  • Radio: NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, TuneIn

Score

Follow 12 News reporters Mitch Carr and Jess Winters for live updates on the Cardinals' home opener and all things fans and tailgates.

Sports

