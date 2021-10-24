x
Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Texans: Game day info and more

Here's what you need to know heading into the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hands off to James Conner (6) against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals will look to continue their undefeated streak against the Houston Texans, this time with some additions.

After missing the last game against the Browns due to COVID-19, head coach Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines Sunday. 

Tight end Zach Ertz will make his debut with the Cardinals during this game after he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Game info, how to watch:

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
  • Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. MST
  • Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: CBS
  • Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

Score:

Check the current score via Scorestream.

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Browns Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Other team news:

Take a look at a few headlines from the past week of Cardinals coverage.

