Cardinals vs. Texans: Game day info and more

Here's what you need to know heading into the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals will look to continue their undefeated streak against the Houston Texans, this time with some additions.

After missing the last game against the Browns due to COVID-19, head coach Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines Sunday.

Tight end Zach Ertz will make his debut with the Cardinals during this game after he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. MST

1:25 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return, per NFL COVID protocols.



He will be back on the sidelines at State Farm Stadium for this afternoon’s game vs. the Houston Texans. pic.twitter.com/ET5BoRmjyr — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 24, 2021

For those who are coming to State Farm Stadium today to watch the Arizona Cardinals. https://t.co/RXyRynlxlr — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) October 24, 2021

