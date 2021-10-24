Cardinals vs. Texans: Game day info and more

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals will look to continue their undefeated streak against the Houston Texans, this time with some additions.
After missing the last game against the Browns due to COVID-19, head coach Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines Sunday.
Tight end Zach Ertz will make his debut with the Cardinals during this game after he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
- Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. MST
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.
