Cardinals vs. Rams: game day info and more

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. The Cardinals are currently 3-0.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Week 4 kicks off in Los Angeles for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards' will take on the Rams as both teams attempt to continue to a four-game winning streak.

The last time the Cardinals started a season 4-0 was in 2012 and before that, it was the 1974 season.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. MST

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV: FOX

Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.

Score:

Cardinals and NFL news:

Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Psh!! What do dolphins know?! Think it’s time to visit our penguin friends at @OdySeaAquarium again! pic.twitter.com/zNAWfxbk8b https://t.co/SBePOw62VX — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 2, 2021

Links and more:

WATCH: Can the Cardinals capitalize on their 3-0 start?

Sports