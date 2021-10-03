x
Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Rams: game day info and more

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. The Cardinals are currently 3-0.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waits for a play in the huddle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Week 4 kicks off in Los Angeles for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards' will take on the Rams as both teams attempt to continue to a four-game winning streak.

The last time the Cardinals started a season 4-0 was in 2012 and before that, it was the 1974 season. 

Game info, how to watch:

  • Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021
  • Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. MST
  • Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • TV: FOX
  • Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.

Score:

Cardinals and NFL news:

Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Links and more: 

Sports

