x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Jaguars: game day info and more

The Cardinals take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida. The Cardinals are 2-0.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals fans cheer on their team during their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept 19, 2021, in Glendale, AZ. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Week 3 in the NFL has kicked off and with it, the Arizona Cardinals' chance to show improvement from last year. 

The Cardinals are currently 2-0 but last season when the team started out in the same way, things started going downhill in their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. 

Now, the Cardinals are looking to continue their streak against the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 

Game info, how to watch:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
  • Tipoff: 10 a.m. MST 
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville
  • TV: FOX
  • Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.

Score:

  • https://scorestream.com/game/jacksonville-vs-arizona-3618957

Links and more:

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 