Cardinals vs. Jaguars: game day info and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Week 3 in the NFL has kicked off and with it, the Arizona Cardinals' chance to show improvement from last year.
The Cardinals are currently 2-0 but last season when the team started out in the same way, things started going downhill in their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Now, the Cardinals are looking to continue their streak against the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
- Tipoff: 10 a.m. MST
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville
- TV: FOX
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.
Score:
