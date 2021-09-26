Cardinals vs. Jaguars: game day info and more

The Cardinals take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida. The Cardinals are 2-0.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Week 3 in the NFL has kicked off and with it, the Arizona Cardinals' chance to show improvement from last year.

The Cardinals are currently 2-0 but last season when the team started out in the same way, things started going downhill in their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Cardinals are looking to continue their streak against the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Tipoff: 10 a.m. MST

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

TV: FOX

Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.

Score:

https://scorestream.com/game/jacksonville-vs-arizona-3618957

Links and more:

Sports