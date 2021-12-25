Cardinals vs. Colts: Christmas day game news and notes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After blowing their chance to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015, the Arizona Cardinals are back at home to take on the Indianapolis Colts for a Christmas day game.
The Cardinals are now 10-4 after losing 30-12 to the Detroit Lions, their first loss on the road this season. Arizona will look to bounce back against the Colts after a two-game losing streak for their last game of the year.
Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before kickoff this Saturday.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Saturday/ Dec. 25, 2021
- Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. MST
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
- TV: NFLN
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
Score:
Cardinals Notes
Cardinals fans will need to find alternatives to tailgate after the state received record breaking rainfall.
A star offensive lineman for the Colts will be out, giving the Cardinals an opportunity to slow Indianapolis' offense down.
