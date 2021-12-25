Cardinals vs. Colts: Christmas day game news and notes

The Cardinals will look to make a comeback against one of the best teams in AFC after a two-game losing streak.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After blowing their chance to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015, the Arizona Cardinals are back at home to take on the Indianapolis Colts for a Christmas day game.

The Cardinals are now 10-4 after losing 30-12 to the Detroit Lions, their first loss on the road this season. Arizona will look to bounce back against the Colts after a two-game losing streak for their last game of the year.

Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before kickoff this Saturday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Saturday/ Dec. 25, 2021

Saturday/ Dec. 25, 2021 Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. MST

6:15 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

State Farm Stadium, Glendale TV: NFLN

NFLN Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Score:

Week 15 Power Rankings

After brutal losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, we have a shakeup in our latest Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

The Packers were able to sneak out of Baltimore with a one-point win, and are the first team to 11 wins, so they deservedly remained on top.

With the Chiefs, Rams and Colts picking up big wins this past week, they're all on the move up our rankings. MORE

Cardinals Notes

Cardinals fans will need to find alternatives to tailgate after the state received record breaking rainfall.

Important information regarding the Great Lawn for tomorrow’s game at @StateFarmStdm vs. the Colts. pic.twitter.com/kXGPjTYLmu — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2021

A star offensive lineman for the Colts will be out, giving the Cardinals an opportunity to slow Indianapolis' offense down.

One key offensive lineman on either side is out for the Cardinals and Colts, as Arizona tries to slow down surging Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/MrTY4TCqNZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 25, 2021

We will continue to any additional updates leading up to kickoff.

