Cardinals vs. Browns: Game day info and more

Here's what you need to know heading into the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — After after a dominating 5-0 start to the season, the Arizona Cardinals will face one of their toughest test yet against the Cleveland Browns.

With several members of the team out due to covid, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and linebacker Chandler Jones, pulling off a win in Cleveland will have to be an all-around team effort.

As for Zach Ertz, the Cardinals newest addition from the Philadelphia Eagles, he is not eligible to play in Sunday's game.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. MST

1:05 p.m. MST Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

Score:

Check the current score via Scorestream.

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Browns Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Updating this: Sean Kugler will actually just handle the Cardinals run game. Pass game = group effort, with young assistants getting a good opportunity. Jeff Rodgers will have the challenge flag/handle game management.



Team meetings are virtual tonight (Kingsbury can take part). https://t.co/Fn1Mpb3rjJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 16, 2021

We have made the following roster moves:



▫️ Activated OL Josh Miles and DL Jordan Phillips (back) from the injured reserve/designated for return list

▫️ Placed OL Rodney Hudson on injured reserve pic.twitter.com/L7uityHJvi — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 16, 2021

Other team news:

Take a look at a few headlines from the past week of Cardinals coverage.

Sports