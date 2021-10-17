Cardinals vs. Browns: Game day info and more

CLEVELAND — After after a dominating 5-0 start to the season, the Arizona Cardinals will face one of their toughest test yet against the Cleveland Browns.
With several members of the team out due to covid, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and linebacker Chandler Jones, pulling off a win in Cleveland will have to be an all-around team effort.
As for Zach Ertz, the Cardinals newest addition from the Philadelphia Eagles, he is not eligible to play in Sunday's game.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021
- Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. MST
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.
Score:
