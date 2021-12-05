Cardinals vs. Bears: Game Day info and other NFL news

The Cardinals are coming off a bye week with the best record in the league before a matchup with the Bears. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

CHICAGO — The Arizona Cardinals are the top dogs, or birds, in the NFL with the best record (9-2) in the league.

After coming off a bye week, the Cardinals are looking to keep their spot at the top during their matchup with the Chicago Bears (4-7) Sunday.

Cards' quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to start against the Bears although he was listed as questionable due to a lingering ankle injury that caused him to miss three games, according to ESPN.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Hopkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss several weeks. He's likely to play but could be used more sparingly, ESPN reported.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 Kickoff: 11 a.m. MST

11 a.m. MST Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Score:

Week 13 Power Rankings

For the first time in weeks, we didn't see any upset losses among our top three teams in our Power Rankings. The Cardinals were on bye, the Bucs defeated the Colts and the Packers defeated the Rams. This firmly sets our top three this week apart from the rest of the pack.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Bears. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

1-on-1 with Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden: Arizona Cardinals linebacker, Markus Golden, grew up in St. Louis, MO, but he's made the Valley his home since being selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Now, in his second stint with the Cards, Golden has emerged as one of the most impactful playmakers on this team. He leads the team in sacks (10), forced fumbles (4) and fumble recoveries (2). Golden has a special term for what he does on the gridiron week in and week out: hunting. MORE.

Oklahoma eyeing Kingsbury for head coaching job: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly on the shortlist of possible replacements to lead Oklahoma's football program after the stunning departure of Lincoln Riley.

ESPN said on Sunday that the Sooners have been eyeing Kingsbury, but it’s unclear if they have been in talks.

Kingsbury, 42, has two years left on his contract with Arizona.

Latest injury updates: After spending some time with a lengthy injury list, the Cardinals have some players coming back on the field. Here's Friday's report.

Cardinals-Bears Friday injury report, game status of their players for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2lInJFmLPl — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) December 3, 2021

