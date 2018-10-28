GLENDALE, Ariz. - Whatever morale boost the team and the fan base got from the firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after a 45-10 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos at home two Thursdays ago seemed to fade quickly.

Just days later, Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson requested a trade by Oct. 30's deadline. Some of that morale was salvaged when days later Peterson reaffirmed his commitment to the team and seemingly "withdrew" his trade request.

As cliche as it sounds, the Cardinals have had a roller coaster of a week and a half.

Byron Leftwich is now the play caller for the Cardinals. The quarterback turned Bruce Arians coaching intern turned Cardinals QB coach turned offensive coordinator takes over the offensive duties for a team with really nothing to lose.

Bruce Arians expects the offense to operate at a higher level now that Leftwich is calling the plays because he has been with the team for multiple years and understands how to use David Johnson, something Cardinals fans will be counting on the remainder of the season.

Luckily for Leftwich, his first game calling the shots will be against a defense that allows the second-most points per game, a team the Cardinals have already beaten this year.

Arizona's singular win so far this season came against the 49ers in Santa Clara Oct. 7. Behind a 5-takeaway performance from the Cardinals defense, Arizona was able to top San Francisco 28-18.

What was set to be a hopeful season for the 49ers turned dramatically when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in week three and went down for the season.

Like the Cardinals, the 49ers are 1-6. Consider this the battle for the bottom of the NFC West.

The 49ers have turned to quarterback C.J. Beathard in Garoppolo's absence. Running back Matt Breida has had a promising season for the 49ers, but has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks. He is expected to play, but on a limited basis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition to ranking second to last in points allowed per game, the 49ers have the worst turnover margin in the NFL, by far, at -15. Much of that has to do with the -5 margin they suffered against the Cardinals Oct. 7.

How to watch

TV: FOX

TIME: 1:25 PM

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

LINE: SF -1.5

MORE CARDINALS: 12News.com/Cardinals

Prediction

The Cardinals will need to be aggressive on defense throughout the game and get to C.J. Beathard as much as possible and hope to force a few turnovers. He threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles during the first bout with the Cards. He's sloppy with the ball when a defense shows its teeth.

Expect the Arizona offense to look better. Don't take that word for more than it is. The Cardinals average 13 points per game and a league-worst 220 yards per game. But, they'll look to take advantage of a poor defense and establish David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald early to set the tone for not only the game, but how Byron Leftwich will conduct his offense.

The Cardinals have beaten the 49ers five games in a row and Sunday will make six. The defense forces three turnovers and the offense gives fans some optimism heading into the bye week.

Pick: Cardinals 28, 49ers 14

