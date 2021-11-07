Cards vs 49ers: Game day info and other NFL news

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the San Francisco 49ers on the road Sunday. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m.

Coming off a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers, the Arizona Cardinals look to get back in the win column as they take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup between NFC West rivals.

Injuries and missed games continue to be a big storyline heading into Week 9. Center Rodney Hudson was designated to return from injury this week, so he will be a welcome addition to the offensive line.

Unfortunately, wide receiver A.J. Green was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week and his status for Sunday's game is uncertain. Quarterback Kyler Murray is also nursing an ankle injury and is unsure if he will play this week. Backup QB Colt McCoy is ready to start should Murray be unable to go.

Additional updates and game information can be found below.

Game info, how to watch:

Week 9 Predictions

We're on to Week 9 in the NFL, which is headlined by Cardinals-49ers Packers-Chiefs, Broncos-Cowboys, Browns-Bengals, Falcons-Saints and more.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week. MORE

Score:

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Thursday's game between the Cardinals and the Packers. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Will Murray play this week?

Nearly a full week removed from the Arizona Cardinals' first loss of the season, the biggest question surrounding the team is the status of their quarterback, Kyler Murray, who sprained his ankle at the end of the game against Green Bay last week. MORE

Other Cardinals injury news

Here's a look at the Cardinals' injury report from Thursday.

Zach Ertz is a Community MVP!

The Cardinals tight end was recently recognized by the NFLPA for his work in the Arizona community.

Our Week 9 #CommunityMVP is making sure everybody eats. @ZERTZ_86 is providing 5,000 meals to Arizona food banks for every @AZCardinals TD this season, and he broke ground on his House of Hope project to build #UP a safe space for Philadelphia youth: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3. pic.twitter.com/uargD3BudE — NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 5, 2021

