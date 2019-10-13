The Cardinals now have a win under their belt. This week they take on the struggling Atlanta Falcons.

It will be the first home game since team owner Bill Bidwill died Oct. 2.

The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant and punter Matt Wile for Sunday's game at Arizona.

The Falcons practiced at Arizona State Thursday instead of returning home.

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Time: 1:05 p.m. MST

Location: State Farm Stadium

TV: FOX

The Associated Press contributed to this report.