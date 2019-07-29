GLENDALE, Ariz. - In order to commemorate the NFL's 100th season, the Arizona Cardinals are celebrating the occasion themselves by hiding 100 NFL footballs around the state for fans to find.

Of those 100 footballs, 97 will be standard NFL footballs that will come with a customized painted panel that will feature a message from the team.

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals training camp: first padded practice, team cuts Robert Nkemdiche

But, three of those footballs will be gold. All three gold footballs will have tickets to Arizona's Aug.15 home preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.

One of those three gold footballs will have the ultimate prize, free season tickets for the upcoming season.

RELATED: Cam and Coop go to Camp: Full day 1 recap from Arizona Cardinals training camp

The Cardinals say they're making a Google map available that will show the location of footballs within 100 feet.

Fans will need to follow Cardinals social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat for hints and links to the map.

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals camp: Murray, Peterson shine; Suggs and Jones best friends?

The footballs will be outside and visible in areas like parks, landmarks, places of business and buildings.