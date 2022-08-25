What we learned from the Cardinals joint practice with the Titans

Neither Tennessee’s nor Arizona’s first-team offenses scored a touchdown during the team period.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The one joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday brought out the best in the Cardinals best playmakers and the line of the day from Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

.@12SportsAZ in Nashville with the #AZCardinals...



LINE OF THE DAY from Kliff Kingsbury comparing the 1 joint practice with the #Titans to his Vegas philosophy. pic.twitter.com/hnZeIjoeaV — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 24, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins isn’t going to play until Week 7. Remember, he’s suspended for the first six games of the regular season, but he’s already in regular-season form. Hopkins had everybody talking in camp about his one-handed catch.

No video (weren't allowed to shoot 1-ON-1s or 11-ON-11), but EVERYBODY heard about or was talking about @DeAndreHopkins' 1-handed catch.



I was standing there watching it... just DHop doing DHop thing. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/CAt2FH9ajw — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 24, 2022

Better Catch By I. pic.twitter.com/g5YyIkvCIp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 24, 2022

The Cardinals were missing a few receivers. Rondale Moore was not dressed for practice, AJ Green was limited at practice, and Antonie Wesley remains out with an injury.

Speaking receivers, former NFL receiver Danny Amendola is helping the team this week at practice. Amendola and Kingsbury have been good friends for 20-years and both are Texas Tech alums. Amendola, whose dad is high school coach in Texas, just retired from the NFL in July. He isn’t sure if coaching is in his future, but he’s looking forward to helping the Cardinals receivers.

Coaching with friends...



Kliff inviting former NFL WR @DannyAmendola out to practice this week to work/talk to the #AZCardinals receivers. Kliff and Amendola are both Texas Tech alums and have been friends for 20-years. Amendola just retired from the NFL in July. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/d6cxUa7KGL — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 24, 2022

They were clearly the faster team and the defense won the day.

In the two-minute drill at the end of practice, the defense intercepting Titans quarterbacks twice – including a jumping Byron Murphy interception in the end zone of starting QB Ryan Tannehill.

Observations from joint practice:

-Hop made a couple nice 1-handed catches in 1-ON-1s

-new LG Cody Ford in with first team

-#Titans couldn’t block Zach Allen

-Isaiah Simmons coming off the edge, slot corner and safety. Just broke up a pass in center field. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 24, 2022

New guard Cody Ford was thrown right into the fire during his first practice. Ford, who was just acquired in a trade with the Bills, was running with the first team at left guard because of an injury to Justin Pugh.

Right guard Will Hernandez was back on the field, and center Rodney Hudson was back on the practice field but was limited at practice.

Kliff on new guard Cody Ford's first practice... Ford got thrown into starting at left guard with Justin Pugh out with a stinger. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/goX2TFmvdR — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 24, 2022

The rest of the week now becomes easy for the Cardinals. They will have light walkthrough practices at Vanderbilt University on Thursday and Friday, followed by game day Saturday vs. the Titans on 12News. Kickoff at 4 p.m.

