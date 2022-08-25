What we learned from the Cardinals joint practice with the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The one joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday brought out the best in the Cardinals best playmakers and the line of the day from Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury.
DeAndre Hopkins isn’t going to play until Week 7. Remember, he’s suspended for the first six games of the regular season, but he’s already in regular-season form. Hopkins had everybody talking in camp about his one-handed catch.
The Cardinals were missing a few receivers. Rondale Moore was not dressed for practice, AJ Green was limited at practice, and Antonie Wesley remains out with an injury.
Speaking receivers, former NFL receiver Danny Amendola is helping the team this week at practice. Amendola and Kingsbury have been good friends for 20-years and both are Texas Tech alums. Amendola, whose dad is high school coach in Texas, just retired from the NFL in July. He isn’t sure if coaching is in his future, but he’s looking forward to helping the Cardinals receivers.
They were clearly the faster team and the defense won the day.
In the two-minute drill at the end of practice, the defense intercepting Titans quarterbacks twice – including a jumping Byron Murphy interception in the end zone of starting QB Ryan Tannehill.
New guard Cody Ford was thrown right into the fire during his first practice. Ford, who was just acquired in a trade with the Bills, was running with the first team at left guard because of an injury to Justin Pugh.
Right guard Will Hernandez was back on the field, and center Rodney Hudson was back on the practice field but was limited at practice.
The rest of the week now becomes easy for the Cardinals. They will have light walkthrough practices at Vanderbilt University on Thursday and Friday, followed by game day Saturday vs. the Titans on 12News. Kickoff at 4 p.m.
