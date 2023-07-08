Cardinals starters ready to hit in preseason opener

Jonathan Gannon's takeover of the Cardinals could include a new requirement for star players: preseason participation.

PHOENIX — It's the coach they hired against the coach they almost hired. Preseason game one is the first chance to see the new look Cardinals under head coach Jonathan Gannon, and the new look Broncos under head coach Sean Payton.

We all know some can overlook the preseason. Results don't count and a number of teams around the league don't bother to play their starters. This was the normal under former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Not anymore. The Cardinals and Bronocs aren't subscribing to resting their star players all preseason.

It makes sense. Both teams have new head coaches, new offenses and defenses to figure out. So Friday night at State Farm Stadium, these dudes are going to play. Broncos starts could play between 15 and 20 snaps, including quarterback Russell WIlson. While we don't know the exact number of plays yet, safety Budda Baker hints the starters will see the field.

"It's very exciting," Baker says. "Last year I wasn't able to play at all in the preseason, but very excited with this new defense and offense. Be able to show a little bit and get to full speed against other teams. We (starters) are all trying to play."

"I'm just excited to get back under the lights and see out fans out there," said saftey Isaiah Simmons

