Cardinals sign veteran kicker Matt Prater to 2-year deal

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals struck a deal with veteran placekicker Matt Prater on Wednesday, adding to an already high-profile off-season for the club.

Prater, 36, signed a 2-year deal with the Cards after spending the last seven seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The move comes after the Cardinals released ASU alum Zane Gonzalez following a disappointing year.

Prater is a two-time Pro Bowler and holds the NFL record for the longest successful field goal at 64 yards.

During his time with the Lions, Prater set multiple records for field goal conversions over 50 and 55 yards.

The Cardinals signed deals with top NFL center Rodney Hudson and veteran wide receiver A.J. Green earlier in the day, and defensive end J.J. Watt earlier this month.

