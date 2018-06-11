GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with offensive line issues all season due to injuries. Prior to the season, the team lost A.Q. Shipley for the year with a torn ACL.

Since the Cardinals' loss to Minnesota less than a month ago, four other offensive linemen have missed time for injuries.

Monday, the team signed an offensive lineman off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. Zack Golditch, 23, played at Colorado State and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in May before being released prior to the season.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman started 38 of 43 games at CSU and was put on the All-Mountain West first team last year.

According to ESPN and other media outlets, Golditch, a Denver native, was also in the movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012 when a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people and injured 70 more.

Golditch was at a midnight screening when the gunman entered the theater next to his. Golditch was hit in the neck with a stray bullet that went through the wall, but it didn't hit an artery and he was released from the hospital later that morning.

The Cardinals (2-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) on Sunday in Kansas City.