PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals need all the linebacking help they can get and now they'll get a look at veteran Andre Branch, signed to a one year contract.

Branch comes to the desert after 3 seasons with the Dolphins where he recorded 11.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 44 games.

Prior to that, the former Clemson Tiger was drafted 38th overall by Jacksonville in 2012 and played 4 seasons with the Jaguars.