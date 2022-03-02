Cardinals sign Keim and Kingsbury through 2027

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast in 2019.

The current edition of Cardinals Football seems to be here to stay after the team announced an extension to the general manager's and head coach's contracts on Wednesday.

Manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury will officially be with the team through the 2027 season, the team said in a press release. A large reason for this is the team's improvement from the bottom 5 teams to the top 10 in most key categories since its disastrous 2018 season when they went 3-13.

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

Four of the six seasons in franchise history when the Cardinals won more than 10 games were under Kiem's watch as general manager, the team said. Kingsbury joined the team in 2019 and since then has helped the Cardinals increase its win total by multiple games in each of his first three seasons.

“We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization," Bidwill said.

12 Sports

Stay up-to-date on the latest Arizona sports stories with 12 News.

Arizona Sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.