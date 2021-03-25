Cardinals sign CB Malcolm Butler to 1-year deal

Malcolm Butler will step in to replace longtime top corner Patrick Peterson, who signed a one-year deal of his own last week in Minnesota.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler to a one-year deal on Thursday.

The deal is for up to $6 million, according to multiple reports.

Butler will likely now be Arizona's top corner, joining Byron Murphy, who was drafted in 2019, and Robert Alford.

Butler replaces longtime No. 1 cornerback for Arizona, Patrick Peterson, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings last week,

Butler is most well-known for his goal-line interception of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLIX at State Farm Stadium, which won the title for the New England Patriots.

Butler, 31, started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and came up with with four interceptions. Butler played four years in New England before joining Tennessee for the past three seasons. He has 17 career interceptions.

Butler earned a 75.8 coverage grade last season, which ranked 15th among eligible players, according to Pro Football Focus.