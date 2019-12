PHOENIX — Kenyan Drake rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals may have ended Seattle's chances the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 27-13 win over the Seahawks.

Drake had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 3-yard TD in the fourth quarter to cap the victory.

Larry Fitzgerald also had a 21-yard TD reception.

The Seahawks can still win the NFC West with a victory over San Francisco next week. The 49ers are 12-3. Seattle is 11-4.