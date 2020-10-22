Cardinals-Seahawks game moved to Sunday Night Football on NBC/12 News

The Cardinals haven't played on Sunday Night Football since Oct. 23, 2016 when they hosted the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks has been moved by the NFL from a 1:05 kickoff to primetime, on Sunday Night Football on NBC and 12 News.

The decision comes as there are questions about whether the original Sunday Night Football game, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will for sure be played after some positive COVID-19 tests.

In its announcement, the NFL said: “These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football. We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

After dominating the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football earlier this week, the Cardinals will now play in prime time in consecutive weeks for the first time since playing in three straight in Weeks 5-7 (Thursday-Monday-Sunday) of the 2016 season.

The Cardinals haven't played on Sunday Night Football since Oct. 23, 2016 when they hosted the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium, losing 36-6.

This will be Arizona's 10th appearance on Sunday Night Football since NBC began airing the broadcast in 2006.

Arizona and Seattle will meet again in three weeks on Thursday Night Football at Seattle in Week 11.

The Seahawks lead the NFC West division and are the NFC's only undefeated team left. The Cardinals sit at second in the division with the Los Angeles Rams at 4-2.

The Cardinals announced last week that they would be bringing back up to 1,200 fans for the home game against Seattle.

Last season, the Cardinals lost to Seattle at home 27-10, but would bounce back to defeat them in Seattle 27-13 in Week 16.

Following Sunday Night Football on 12 News this weekend, Cardinals Locker Room will follow as we breakdown the game and more.

