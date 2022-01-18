Cardinals safety Budda Baker shares update after scary hit in playoff game

The hit with Cam Akers left Baker motionless on the field for several minutes, but officials said he never lost movement or sensation in his extremities.

PHOENIX — Amidst the devastating 34-11 defeat to the Rams Monday night, there was some actual good news for the Cardinals. After a vicious hit with Rams running back Cam Akers, safety Budda Baker shared a positive update on his condition.

Tuesday afternoon, the Cardinals tweeted out a statement from the Arizona safety sharing the news fans couldn't wait to hear.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and the prayers from everyone. I appreciate you guys," Baker said. "Everything came out clean."

Baker went on to say he's going to make a full recovery and ready to return home to the Grand Canyon state.

"I haven't been able to shower, I stink still, and just ready to get back home to be with my family," he stated. "Love you guys, appreciate all y'all always sending love."

Cardinals Senior Vice President of Media Relations Mark Dalton shared a photo of Baker on his flight back home to the Valley and he looks to be in good spirits.

Tuesday update on Budda Baker:



Budda stayed overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for continued evaluation, imaging and testing.



He was cleared by the physicians there, released this morning and is on his way back to Arizona. pic.twitter.com/GIt1s8k24l — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

When the tackle initially happened, Baker immediately went limp and was motionless on the field. It took several minutes to get Baker safely onto a stretcher so he could be evaluated at a nearby hospital.

Cam Akers lowers the shoulder into Budda Baker. Brutal hit. Prayers up for Baker. pic.twitter.com/OhupcfIP2D — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) January 18, 2022

It's certainly good to see he didn't suffer any significant or prolonged injuries from the incident.

