Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon charged with domestic battery, reports say

Saxon's charges for two counts of domestic battery include a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon has been charged with domestic battery stemming from an incident in May according to reports from ESPN.

Saxon's charges for two counts of domestic battery include a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old, on May 25 in Indianapolis.

An alleged incident also occurred on May 7, which ESPN reports started with an argument at an Indianapolis-area Costco and continued at the home of the woman.

An attorney conference is scheduled for Aug. 25 and a trial date could be set then.

NEW: Cardinals RB coach James Saxon is facing two domestic battery charges stemming from alleged incident in May https://t.co/MhY0U2G15u — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 4, 2022

On Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. on State Route 101 after troopers say he was driving more than 125 mph.

