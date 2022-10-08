Two Cardinals rookies rely on bond to get through training camp

Two rookie offensive lineman have forged a friendship since joining the Cardinals roster.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The journey in the NFL is trying for any player in the league, but having to survive as a rookie is an entirely different story. And you better not complain to a veteran on the roster.

“Even though the days are kind of wearing on me, I look at those vets and feel even bad to say I’m sore or hurting,” rookie Marquis Hayes said. “I feel like it’s disrespectful so I try not to do that.”

Lecitus Smith, an Oklahoma alum and Hayes most recently out of Virginia Tech, were drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. While the offensive line doesn’t need to be addressed immediately this upcoming season, these two men are trying to fight their way on a roster that eventually could use an influx of young blood at the position.

“At the end of the day I know this is a business,” Hayes said. “But I would love to be here for the long term because I feel like we have each other’s back on and off the field.”

When it comes to the relentless work on the field, these rookies could immediately tell the difference between the college level and the highest level in the NFL.

“I feel like the first day we put on pads we heard Budda Baker talking and we thought ok this is the league for real,” Smith said. “He got to talking and was talking crazy. Wipe out the stuff out your eye and that was a wake-up moment for me, like I am here.”

These two teammates have been able to forge a special bond throughout training camp as they were roommates at the hotel the team uses solely for the rookies. Throughout that time, they’ve been able to study the playbook together, get to know each other better and discover how similar their journeys really are.

“Not only were we drafted one round after another, but we were late-round picks so there is definitely a chip on our shoulder,” Hayes said. “We’ve had those conversations where we were surprised we got drafted as late as we did.”

“We try to bring each other along,” Smith added. “I feel like we got close-knit playing the game, talking and it was never trying to go at each other’s neck. It’s never been a competition-type thing between us.”

Although it may be a competition with everyone else as these two are hopeful their body of work throughout the offseason will be good enough to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

