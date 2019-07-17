GREENSBORO, N.C. - Police in North Carolina have issued an arrest warrant for Desmond Harrison on charges of assault and strangulation of a woman, according to 12 News sister station WFMY in Greensboro.

Harrison was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on June 6 and released by the team Wednesday.

Harrison turned himself in to authorities Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Harrison, 25, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in May 2018 and started 8 games in his rookie season.

The Browns cut Harrison after he missed a flight and missed the first day of mandatory mini camp.

The Cardinals picked up the offensive tackle the next day.

Harrison played at Contra Costa Community College and then transferred to Texas. Then, due to suspensions, he didn't play for three years. He then played for West Georgia in 2017 and was invited to the 2018 Senior Bowl.

