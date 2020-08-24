x
Cardinals

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake held out of practice in walking boot

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Drake himself said it's nothing to worry about and just precautionary.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals runningback Kenyan Drake makes a catch during an NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was held out of practice Monday in a walking boot, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was nothing to worry about. 

"It's just some normal nicks and bruises, normal camp stuff. It's just kind of precautionary with him, knowing what he'll be able to do." Kingsbury said following practice on Monday. 

Kenyan Drake tweeted Monday saying "no worries."

The 26-year-old running back was a key part of the Arizona Cardinals success in the second half of last season. 

Acquired from Miami for what turned out to be a 5th round pick last season, Drake rushed for eight touchdowns in eight games on 643 yards, becoming Arizona's featured back. 

