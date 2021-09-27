Cardinals questionable CB Byron Murphy finds answers in one of best games of his career

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. entered the game on Sunday questionable and came out with one of the best games of his career.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If we were talking about the NBA in the mid-'90s we would instantly think of Allen Iverson if someone referred to a player as 'the answer' but we're not.

We're talking about the NFL in '21 and on Sunday, the answer to the Cardinals' 31-19 victory could be considered to be cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Murphy was questionable at the beginning of Sunday's game against Jacksonville with an ankle injury but ended the night with four tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed, according to the Cardinals game notes – one of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

He had a night of multiple firsts.

Murphy recorded the first multi-interception game of his career and scored his first career TD, according to the Cardinals organization.

Arizona was leading 7-0 early in the second quarter and the Jaguars were looking to attack the Cardinals' 17-yard line but Murphy intercepted the ball as it was deflected, ending the threat to the red zone.

During the third, the lead shifted and the Cardinals were trailing by two.

A trick play was tried but Murphy snagged his second pass from rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and took it 29-yards to the house, allowing Arizona to regain the lead, 24-19, the Cardinals game notes say.

BYRON MURPHY LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! TO THE HOUSE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/yEK4Y3U9yP — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 26, 2021

This season, Murphy has 11 tackles and now leads the team in both interceptions and passes defensed, two and five, respectfully, according to the Cardinals. His five passes defensed are tied for the most in the NFL and he's the only player with at least five passes defended and two interceptions this season.

Cincinnati's Logan Wilson has more interceptions.

After Sunday's game, the Cardinals are 3-0 for the season and second in the NFC West. The Cardinals beat the Titans (38-13) and Vikings (34-33).

The Cards will play again on the road versus the Rams on Oct. 3 at 1:05 p.m.

Sports