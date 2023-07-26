Kyler Murray to begin training camp on PUP list, report says

The news coming down just hours before the Cardinals' first practice. Murray is recovering from a torn ACL in mid-December.

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While on the PUP list during camp, Murray can participate in team meetings, use team facilities, work out on the side during practices, but can’t participate in practice. He can be activated at any point during camp and practice immediately, but can't be placed back on the list.

If a player is put on the reserve/PUP list during final roster cutdowns, they must sit out at least the first four regular-season games.

Murray's status for this season continues to be a mystery. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have maintained they won’t rush Murray back and he’ll only play when he’s fully healthy.

It’s been nearly eight months since Murray had his knee surgically repaired. He has been rehabbing at the practice facility and was present during organized team activities and minicamp this offseason.

In the latest episode of Cardinals Flight Plan, Murray said his personal goal is to return to action by Week 1.

“When you look further down the line, it seems like we got a long way to go. Ideally, I want to be back by Week 1,” Murray said.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals in July 2022. The Cardinals will likely turn to Colt McCoy to start. The 36-year-old has started six games for Arizona over the past two seasons.

